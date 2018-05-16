Sale of Carolina Panthers could change training site

The impending sale of the Carolina Panthers could change the team's long-term policy of holding summer training in South Carolina.
Hedge fund manager David Tepper appears set to buy the team from Jerry Richardson, a Wofford College graduate who made sure his team started its summer training at the Spartanburg school.
Wofford College spokeswoman Laura Corbin told the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg that the school will remain the home of camp through at least next summer. The college's contract with the team runs through 2019.
Corbin says it's too soon to say what might happen after next year.
Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Allen Smith says the Wofford training site has worked for the team and the community. Smith says the location helps cement the two-state image for the Panthers.
Comments