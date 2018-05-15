Board approves California bullet train's 2018 business plan

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file, workers pour concrete on to one of the elevated sections of the high-speed rail that will cross over the San Joaquin River, near Fresno, Calif. California California's high-speed rail board has approved a 2018 business plan that outlines the challenges in completing the ambitious project to build a bullet train between Los Angeles and San Francisco by 2033. The board's Tuesday, May 15, 2018, vote comes after two months of feedback from lawmakers and the public. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo