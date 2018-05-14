Facebook suspends about 200 apps that may have misused data

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes may have misused data. The social media giant said in a blog post Monday, May 14, 2018, that the suspensions resulted from its investigation into all apps that had access to large amounts of information before Facebook changed its platform policies in 2014.

