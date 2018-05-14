Malaysia's attorney general to go on leave pending probe

Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, May 14, 2018. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had taken over as United Malays National Organization (UMNO) president after Najib Razak told a news conference on Saturday that he was stepping down as president of the UMNO and as chairman of the National Front coalition. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo