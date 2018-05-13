Fur real: Georgia program aims to find homes for 'barn cats'

A Georgia county has launched an adoption program for "barn cats," many of whom have lived around area barns with farm animals such as goats and horses.
The aim is to match some of them with human companions.
The Brunswick News reports that Glynn County Animal Control recently began the program partly because barn cat programs have seen success in other parts of the country.
County animal control manager Tiffani Hill says the barn cats don't technically meet the definition of feral cats. And they tend to be less interested in people than other cats.
But Hill says they don't want the cats to spend the rest of their lives at the shelter just because they don't run up and greet people when potential adopters stop by.
