Deal could restart stalled NYC Ferris wheel tourism project

In this April 25, 2018 photo, the site of a proposed Ferris wheel is seen in Staten Island borough of New York. Developers of a 630-foot Ferris wheel overlooking New York Harbor have four months to restart the tourism project or cancel it under an agreement submitted to bankruptcy court. The New York Wheel on Staten Island was stalled since last May when contractor Mammoet-Starneth halted work and was fired. Seth Wenig AP Photo