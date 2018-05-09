Aide to Iowa governor touts Apple deal, gets job at company

In this Jan. 8, 2018, photo Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds does a walk through in the Iowa House chambers with deputy chief of staff Tim Albrecht, left, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa, before her Condition of the State address the next day. Albrecht has been hired by Apple months after helping promote a $208 million incentive package for the company's planned Iowa data center as a good deal for taxpayers. Albrecht departed as Reynolds' deputy chief staff, then began as manager of strategic initiatives for Apple in March. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo