European businesses most affected by US sanctions on Iran

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Boeing worker Paul Covaci reaches out to touch a Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Renton, Wash. The U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal means Boeing's licenses to sell billions of dollars in commercial jetliners to Iran will be revoked, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday, May 8. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo