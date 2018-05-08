Dick's Sporting Goods sued over sold floor model kayaks

An Oregon man and woman have filed a lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods after a pair of kayaks they purchased at a Salem store took on water.
The Statesman Journal reported Tuesday that Bryan Orrio and Keeley McCallum are seeking more than $455,000. The lawsuit says a store employee removed Styrofoam-like squares from the front end of the two floor-model kayaks, telling them that the material was for packaging.
But the suit says the material was actually necessary for keeping the kayaks safe and afloat.
The suit says as the two used the kayaks for the first time, they took on water and the vessels started to sink. It says both suffered spinal injuries in the incident.
Representatives from Dick's Sporting Goods did not respond Monday to requests for comment.
