Emergency services attend the scene after a cargo train and a passenger train collided in Aichach, 50 Kilometers west of Munich, southern Germany, Monday, May 7, 2018. At least two people have been killed.
Business

Trains collide in Germany, killing 2 and injuring 14

The Associated Press

May 07, 2018 11:26 PM

BERLIN

Authorities say two people have died and 14 have been injured after a passenger train hit a stationary cargo train in southern Germany late Monday.

Police said those killed were the driver of the passenger train and a female passenger. One of the injured is in a serious condition.

Markus Trieb, a spokesman for northern Swabia police, said Tuesday that the passenger train was traveling from Augsburg to Ingolstadt when it hit the cargo train near a station in the town of Aichach.

He said the driver of the cargo train was uninjured. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

In a separate incident in Bavaria, two people were killed Monday when a train hit their car at a crossing near Lake Starnberg.

