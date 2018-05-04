The Board Room for May 7

Announcements
▪ Ethan Smith, senior vice president of the industrial division at Newmark Grubb Pearson Realty, received the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors designation. It demonstrates a proven history of transactional success, an expert-level knowledge, and maintenance of the highest ethical standards for commercial real estate agents focusing on industrial and office properties.
▪ The League of Women Voters of Fresno has elected officers and directors for 2018-19: Marianne Kast, president; Nyla Zender, executive vice president; Liz Shields, vice president of voter services; Marie Slater, secretary; Terri Figgs, treasurer; Sue Goldman, director of voter services; Diane Merrill, director of water; Kay Bertken, director of education; Pat Campbell, director of program planning; Dolores O’Neal, director of membership; Lisa Bryant, director of student unit; and Francine Farber, voter editor.
▪ Risico Total Managed Care Inc. earned URAC accreditation in Workers’ Compensation Utilization Management effective through May 1, 2021.
▪ Robert Frediani, chief operations officer of Central California Faculty Medical Group, was named the 2018-19 President of the California Medical Group Management Association, a statewide organization supporting the professional development of those in medical group practice administration.
Awards
▪ Central California Image Awards honored two local professionals and 22 works of distinction in the practice of public relations performed by professionals in public relations, communications, marketing and advertising in the central San Joaquin Valley. Jessica Piffero, American Red Cross, was awarded Professional of the Year and Kiley Norvell, Archer & Hound Advertising, Rookie of the Year. Campaign of the Year was awarded to AMF Media Group for “Avila Ranch Campaign” and CSU Summer Arts for “2017 CSU Summer Arts Returns to Fresno;” Community Service/Community Relations was awarded to Community Medical Centers for “MedWatch Today;” Digital Social Media was awarded to ONEEYEDsocial for “Homegrown Organic “Freeze-Dried Fruit” Campaign” and Fresno State for “Most Successful in the CSU: Fresno State’s First Day of Giving;” Public Affairs was awarded to AMF Media Group for “PR Effort Generates Record Participation for SLO’s 2017-19 Goal Setting and Budget Planning Process;” Special Events with a Budget Under $5,000 was awarded to Cohen Communications for “The Big Fresno Fair Craft Brew Fest;” and Special Events with a Budget Over $5,000 was awarded to Cohen Communications for “De Young Properties’ EnVision Press Conference” and Clovis Unified School District for “Students of Promise.”
▪ Bitwise co-founders and CEOs Irma Olguin Jr. and Jake Soberal were honored with the Downtown Fresno Partnership’s Al Allen Award at the 2018 State of Downtown. Named for downtown stalwart Al Allen, the award is given to community members who work for downtown, are driven to see its success, are positive in their execution and never waning in their commitment.
