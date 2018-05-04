Alaska Air Group expands headquarters by Seattle airport

The Alaska Air Group has begun construction on a new office building near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The Seattle Times reports the parent company of Alaska Airlines broke ground Thursday on the nearly 7-acre site across the street from its existing corporate headquarters in the city of SeaTac.
The company expects the 128,000-square-foot (11,900-square-meter) building to have room for about 600 employees and to be completed in early 2020.
The building will serve as a recruiting base and uniform fit center. It will also be home to company's e-commerce team and operations employees for both Alaska and Horizon Air.
The site will also include a parking garage and a company store.
The company acquired the land on International Boulevard in January for about $32 million.
