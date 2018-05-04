Significant moments in Putin's 18 years of power

FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, Russia. If Putin fulfills the goals he's set for his new six-year term as president, Russia in 2024 will be far advanced in new technologies and artificial intelligence, many of its notoriously poor roads will be improved, and its people will be living significantly longer. Ivan Sekretarev, File AP Photo