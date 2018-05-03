Commercial leases and developments for May 4

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 1,472 square feet at 114 E. Shaw Ave. Suite 209 from Erganian Family Partnership to Farmers Insurance. Zack Kaufman was the agent.
▪ 4,760 square feet at 901 N. Blackstone Ave. from OSM Blackstone LP to United Health Centers. Kaufman and Steve Rontell were the agents.
▪ 10,900 square feet at 2401 W. Almond Ave. in Madera from Bruno Family Trust to Madera Unified School District. Chad McCardell was the agent.
▪ 2,943 square feet at 377 Hill St. in Lemoore from Michael and Cynthia Graham to K+K Veterinary Services. Beau Plumlee was the agent in cooperation with Bill Whitlatch of NAI/The Whitlatch Group.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 1,000 square feet at the southeast corner of Blackstone and McKinley avenues from Sethi Properties to Avtar Singh. Terri Giovacchini and Chase Lemley were the agents in cooperation.
Comments