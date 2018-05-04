US indictment alleges top VW exec knew of emissions cheating

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer 'Volkswagen', arrives for a questioning at an investigation committee of the German federal parliament in Berlin, Germany. A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted the former Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn on charges stemming from the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal. The four-count indictment unsealed Thursday, May 3, 2018, alleges that the automaker's top executive at the time knew about the plot. The 70-year-old Winterkorn is charged with three counts of wire fraud and one of conspiring to violate the Clean Air Act. He was indicted in March. Michael Sohn, File AP Photo