Poverty-stricken Armenians pin hopes on opposition

In this photo taken on Friday, April 27, 2018, children draw on the asphalt in the yard in Lusagyugh village, about 60 kilometers (38 miles) north of Yerevan, Armenia. Poverty and unemployment in Armenia are particularly visible in rural areas like the village Lusagyugh. Work in this picturesque village of 900 people which nestles at the foot of Aragats, Armenia's highest mountain, is scarce. Sergei Grits AP Photo