Black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $200K program

FILE – In this April 18, 2018, file photo, Rashon Nelson, left, and Donte Robinson, right, both 23, listen to a reporter's question during an interview with The Associated Press in Philadelphia. The two black men, arrested for sitting at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia without ordering anything, settled with the city of Philadelphia for a symbolic $1 each Wednesday, May 2, 2018, and a promise from city officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs. Jacqueline Larma, File AP Photo