Passengers heard window popping on Southwest plane

A crack is seen on a window of Southwest Airlines Flight 957 after an abrupt landing in Cleveland, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The cracked window forced the Chicago to Newark, N.J., Flight 957 to land in Cleveland on Wednesday. There were no reports of injuries after the jet landed safely after making an abrupt turn toward Cleveland while over Lake Erie, according to tracking data from FlightAware.com. (Rachel Colby via AP)