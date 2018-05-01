FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Noem and her Republican challenger, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, will discuss economic and regulatory issues in their latest forum in Sioux Falls, S.D. Tuesday night, May 1, 2018, ahead of the June 5 primary election.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Noem and her Republican challenger, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, will discuss economic and regulatory issues in their latest forum in Sioux Falls, S.D. Tuesday night, May 1, 2018, ahead of the June 5 primary election. J. Scott Applewhite File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Noem and her Republican challenger, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, will discuss economic and regulatory issues in their latest forum in Sioux Falls, S.D. Tuesday night, May 1, 2018, ahead of the June 5 primary election. J. Scott Applewhite File AP Photo

Business

Noem, Jackley talk economic issues at governor forum

The Associated Press

May 01, 2018 07:05 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Attorney General Marty Jackley has criticized what he portrayed as Washington's inaction in a South Dakota Republican governor forum with U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, who is touting federal tax cuts and pledging more state government transparency to win over primary voters.

The GOP primary candidates faced off Tuesday at an event hosted by conservative group Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota.

Jackley touted his executive experience as South Dakota's former U.S. attorney and current attorney general, portraying Washington as ineffective on issues from health care to budgeting.

Noem listed as accomplishments the GOP's tax cuts and cutting government regulations. She says it will take strong governors to reform their states and show the country "what is possible."

The winner of the June 5 Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Billie Sutton, a state senator, in the general election.

  Comments  