Noem, Jackley talk economic issues at governor forum

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Noem and her Republican challenger, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, will discuss economic and regulatory issues in their latest forum in Sioux Falls, S.D. Tuesday night, May 1, 2018, ahead of the June 5 primary election. J. Scott Applewhite File AP Photo