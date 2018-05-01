Noem, Jackley talk economic issues at governor forum

Attorney General Marty Jackley has criticized what he portrayed as Washington's inaction in a South Dakota Republican governor forum with U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, who is touting federal tax cuts and pledging more state government transparency to win over primary voters.
The GOP primary candidates faced off Tuesday at an event hosted by conservative group Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota.
Jackley touted his executive experience as South Dakota's former U.S. attorney and current attorney general, portraying Washington as ineffective on issues from health care to budgeting.
Noem listed as accomplishments the GOP's tax cuts and cutting government regulations. She says it will take strong governors to reform their states and show the country "what is possible."
The winner of the June 5 Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Billie Sutton, a state senator, in the general election.
