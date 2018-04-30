Danish citizen jailed under new Malaysian anti-fake news law

Danish national Salah Salem Saleh Sulaiman, second from right, escorted by police, arrives at a court house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, April 30, 2018. The court on Monday sentenced Salah to a week in jail after he pleaded guilty to maliciously publishing fake news, the first person to be punished under the controversial law. Salah was detained on April 23, two days after he claimed in a YouTube video that he was with a Palestinian man who was gunned down by two assailants on a motorcycle. AP Photo)