Philippines makes ban on workers going to Kuwait permanent

In this image from video, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte answers a reporter's question in Davao, Philippines, Sunday, April 29, 2018. Duterte said that a ban on Filipino workers from heading to Kuwait that's been in effect since February would now be permanent, inflaming a dispute sparked by complaints of the abuse of Filipina housemaids and workers in the Gulf country. Kuwait on Wednesday expelled the Philippine ambassador and recalled its own envoy from Manila over the dispute. RTVM via AP)