The Board Room for April 30

Announcements
▪ Lithia Subaru of Fresno and Lithia Subaru of America presented a check for $44,823 to the Down Syndrome Association of Central California.
▪ Rabobank’s Community Leadership Group of Fresno will present Community Food Bank with a $20,000 donation to go toward providing approximately 140,000 meals to hungry residents in central California.
▪ The East Fresno Kiwanis Club and its 11 sponsored service leadership groups partnered with the County and City of Fresno, along with Waste Management, to clear approximately 4.75 miles of alleys in Calwa. The club’s 100 volunteers undertook an early Earth Day project and helped clear 155 tons of trash, 350 tires and 57 appliances.
▪ Nick Goiburn, home mortgage consultant, celebrated 10 years with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.
Awards
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno Med-Surg nurse Sydney Roberts received the DAISY Award for providing extraordinary and compassionate care to patients. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a national program.
▪ Mohammad Hobab, president of Deli Delicious franchising, is the Small Business Administration’s 2018 Small Business Person of the Year for Central California and the Central Coast.
▪ Madera Community Hospital announced that Dr. Mohammad Arain received the Rotary International, Service Above Self Award. The award is the Rotary’s highest honor, recognizing up to 150 Rotarians each year who demonstrate their commitment to helping others by volunteering their time and talents.
New Faces
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno recently added the following doctors: Ani Ketabgian, adult medicine; Elizabeth Ngo, physical medicine and Nareg Kalamkarian, cardiology.
▪ Family HealthCare Network added certified physician asssistants Wendmnew Ayalew, Porterville, and Thomas Warner, Hanford, and certified nurse midwife Amanda Maitland, Porterville.
▪ Phil Andrews has joined the Fresno retail team of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific. He has been active in the Fresno retail real estate market since 1977.
Submissions
