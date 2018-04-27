Live and unfiltered: Kim Jong Un captivates South Koreans

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, inspect an honor guard after Kim crossed the border into South Korea for their historic face-to-face talks, in Panmunjom Friday, April 27, 2018. Kim made history Friday by crossing over the world's most heavily armed border to greet his rival, Moon, for talks on North Korea's nuclear weapons. Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)