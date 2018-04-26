Report: Vegas casino company picnic shooter fumbled with gun

This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo provided by the Oldham County Sheriff's Office shows Anthony J. Wrobel, after his arrest near Vega, Texas. Wroble, a former Las Vegas Strip casino dealer, had been on the run for days after authorities say he opened fire on a picnic for a group of fellow employees, killing one. Investigators have described Wrobel as a disgruntled employee and said he planned the attack on Sunday and targeted an executive of The Venetian casino-resort and a co-worker. A motive is not clear. Oldham County Sheriff's Office via AP)