Commercial leases and developments for April 27

▪ 1,200 square feet at 493 Shaw Ave. from George Karkazian to Jun Gao. Terri Giovacchini and Chase Lemley were the agents.
▪ 671 square feet of retail space at 1175 Shaw Ave., Suite 102 in Clovis from Clovis I LLC to Central Auto Insurance Agency. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 1,316 square feet of office space at 7065 N. Chestnut Ave., Suite 103 from Adriatic LLC to Dr. John F. Burnette. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 9,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 3504 W. Holland Ave. from Gary Shahbazian to West Coast Construction Services Inc. Ethan Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents in cooperation with Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh of Colliers International.
▪ 9,235 square feet of office space at 5 River Park Place East, 3rd floor from River Park Properties III to K-Coe Isom. Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed and Jessica Young were the agents.
▪ 800 square feet at 325 Clovis Ave., Suite 110 in Clovis from Jeffrey Davis and Norma Davis to Zitro Barber Shop. Zack Kaufman and Mike Ryan were the agents.
▪ 1,710 square feet at 1592 Shaw Ave. in Clovis from Lovik Mirzaeian to Law Office of Bryan Doss. Brett Todd and Kaufman were the agents.
▪ 1,028 square feet at 6730 N. West Ave., Suite 111 from Butler Investment Group LLC to Real Property Analysts. Bobby Fena and Michael Schuh were the agents.
▪ 2,100-square-foot building at 3853 E. Belmont Ave. from Anita Jean Wilson to Heladio Carlos and Eligio Octavio Lopez Mendez. Alexandra Stumpf was the agent.
▪ Lot 27 in the Dry Creek Business Park located near Herndon and Minnewawa avenues in Clovis from Steven Stoffel to Tale Properties Inc. Smith and Stoltenberg were the agents.
▪ 10,125 square feet of office warehouse building at 1885 E. Griffith Ave. from Todd and Victoria Gonzales to Barbara Shapiro Living Trust. Stoltenberg and Smith were the agents in cooperation with Greg Maroot.
▪ 9.12 acres at 2091 N. Highland Ave. east of Fresno from Gary and Linda Goorigian to John Valentino. Jeff Wolpert was the agent in cooperation with Dan Encinas of London Properties.
▪ 2.66 acres at 570 N. Magnolia Ave. in Clovis from Buxton Family Trust to AMEL LLC. Fena was the agent.
▪ 2,730 square feet at 2121 H St. from Fresno Foreign Auto to Hani Moshen. Ryan was the agent.
▪ .27 acres on Park Creek Drive in Clovis from Adolfo Silva to Mac & Dean LLC. Ryan was the agent.
▪ 5,107 square feet at 6041 N. First St. from Marica Divizich Charitable Remainder Trust to Tuan A. Tran and Lan Hue Quan. Fena and Todd were the agents in cooperation with Jeff Davis.
