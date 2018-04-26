Grains mostly lower and livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for May delivery rose 1 cent at $4.7960 a bushel; May corn was off 1 cent at $3.8460 a bushel; May oats fell 2.60 cents at $2.23 a bushel while May soybeans lost 4.80 cents at $10.2820 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
April live cattle rose .55 cent at $1.2240 a pound; April feeder cattle gained .80 cent at $1.4020 a pound; April lean hogs was up .38 cent at .6768 a pound.
