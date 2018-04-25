Report: Complaint alleged unwanted contact from lawmaker

File - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, State Rep. Justin Parish, D-Juneau, speaks during a noon-time rally outside the Alaska state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. A newspaper reports that outgoing Alaska state Rep. Parish faced a sexual harassment complaint earlier this year and was ordered by the House speaker to take additional training. The Juneau Empire reported Tuesday, April 25, 2018, that the February complaint outlined a year and a half of unwanted public encounters between Parish and a woman who was not identified. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo