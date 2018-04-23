Study: Bangladesh must do more to protect garment workers

In this April 20, 2018 photo, Sharmin Akhter hugs her mother Moyna Begum, who worked on the 7th floor of the Rana Plaza garment factory that collapsed five years ago, at their home in Savar, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. A new survey says that five years after the Rana Plaza garment factory building collapse in Bangladesh killed 1,134 people and left thousands injured some things have changed for the better for the workers who toiled in the country's huge garment industry but much remains to be done. The survey by the Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University's Stern School of Business found that the largest factories generally have complied with new safety standards set by foreign clothing brands since the 2013 accident. A.M. Ahad AP Photo