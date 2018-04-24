Power-sucking Bitcoin 'mines' spark backlash

In this March 24, 2018 photo, Ryan Brienza poses with the drives at his crypto-mine in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Cheap electricity and chilly air near New York’s northern border is attracting energy-hungry businesses that “mine” bitcoins and other digital currencies with rows of computers. But the small number of mines operating so far have created few jobs even as they tap into limited supplies of cheap hydro-power. While the direct number of jobs associated with mines can be small, Brienza said they can bring revenue, investments and talent to the city while employing local contractors. Adirondack Daily Enterprise via AP Griffin Kelly