A masked protester walks between burning barricades in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, April 20, 2018. The clashes, pitting protesters opposed to social security reforms against riot police and pro-government groups, have rocked the capital, and a half-dozen other cities over the last three days. The Organization of American States have expressed concern over the heavy-handed crackdown, while also calling on demonstrators to protest peacefully. Alfredo Zuniga AP Photo
Business

Nicaragua says it's open to dialogue after 9 dead in unrest

The Associated Press

April 21, 2018 05:13 PM

MANAGUA, Nicaragua

Nicaragua's government says it is willing to negotiate over controversial social security reforms that have prompted protests and deadly clashes this week.

Vice President, first lady and government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo says nine people have been killed in the unrest. She calls the protests "cruel."

Dozens of others have been injured or arrested in the chaos in various cities across the Central American nation.

Murillo said late Friday that President Daniel Ortega's government is responding to calls for dialogue made by Roman Catholic Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and the private business sector.

She added that the social security reforms "are not concluded proposals, but (rather) we are open to discussing them."

