Smyths Toys to take over Toys R Us stores in Germany

FILE- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. Canada’s Fairfax Financial Holding has placed a bid of $300 million to buy Toys R Us’s Canadian operations in bankruptcy. According to court papers filed late Thursday, April 19, 2018, the bidder is taking on a role of a “stalking horse” in a court-approved auction set for Monday in New York. That means it could be outbid in the auction if other buyers come in with a higher offer. The bid from Fairfax surpassed the $215 million offer that Isaac Larian, the CEO of privately held toy company MGA Entertainment, made last week. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo