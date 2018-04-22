The Board Room for April 23

Announcements
▪ EAH Housing announced the acquisition of Village at Kings Canyon. The property has 48 units, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. About 125 people live at the residence, including many families and people with developmental disabilities.
▪ The East Fresno Rotary Club donated $2,500 from its charitable foundation to LIVEAGAIN Fresno. The organization is focused on improving the educational opportunity and healthcare for youth living in the north Parkway Drive area.
▪ The Fresno County Behavioral Health Board has elected new officers due to changes in board membership. The officers are Carolyn Evans, chair; Katie Lynn Rice, vice-chair, and Francine M. Farber, secretary. The board acts as a liaison between the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health and the public.
Awards
▪ CoStar Group has announced this year’s Power Broker Award recipients, recognizing professionals who closed the highest transaction volume in commercial property sales and leads in their respective markets. They are Brett D. Fugman, Fortune Associates; Dave Williams, California Commercial Land Sales, Inc.; Doug Cords, Commercial Retail Associates; Ethan H. Smith, Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial; Jon Mimms, Marcus & Millichap; Nicholas Audino, Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial; Robin C. Kane, The Mogharebi Group; Shane S. Anderson, Commercial Retail Associates; Skip Rollf, California Land Associates/Pinnacle Commercial, and Steve G. Tinetti, Tinetti Realty Group.
▪ Soroptimist International of Hanford will award more than $25,000 in scholarships and donations to their favorite charity to the following individuals: Amanda Zayas; Cynthia Silva; Christine Kinsey; Rosalia Solorio; Jamie Rodriguez; Victoria Bonilla; Amparo Vryhof; Julsemina Belo; Andrea Kissner; Danya Gonzalez; Anna Rioux; Trent Stafford; Ethan Chan; Jasmeen Nahal; Linsdey Ryan and Lou’Rosa Corbitt.
▪ Becker’s Healthcare has named Valley Children’s Healthcare as one of the country’s 150 top places to work in healthcare for 2018. The hospital scored highest in Leapfrog’s rankings for inpatient care management, medication safety and infection and injury protection.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced this year’s Champion in Care recipient is Paul J. Goebel, M.D. Members of the Saint Agnes leadership team presented the award to the internal medicine hospitalist at the annual Saint Agnes Doctors Day Celebration. The award is given to a Saint Agnes physician who demonstrates a team spirit and a desire to work collaboratively with Saint Agnes nurses and clinical staff to provide exceptional patient care.
▪ United Valley Insurance named its 2018 Awards of Excellence recipients: Commercial lines company of the year: Liberty Mutual Insurance; specialty/workers’ compensation company of the year: TheZenith; personal lines company of the year: Travelers; commercial lines marketing representative: Cindi Nunes, The Hartford; specialty/workers’ compensation marketing representative: Lee Hart, TheZenith; personal lines marketing representative: Jen Rolbiecki, Safeco Insurance; commercial underwriter: Colby Snider, Liberty Mutual; personal lines underwriter: Susan Marcos, Capital Insurance Group; and specialty/workers’ compensation underwriter: Lori Henson, TheZenith. Rubby Jarnagin, United Valley marketing team, and Sue Johnson, United Valley service team, were honored for their exemplary support.
New Places
▪ Family HealthCare Network announced the expansion of its mobile health program with the launch of its new Mobile Dental Health Center, offering dental services in multiple locations throughout Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties.
