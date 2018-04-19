Commercial leases and developments for April 20

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 800 square feet at Northern Village, 1085 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 108 from Northern Village LP to Perfect Threading. Terri Giovacchini and Chase Lemley were the agents in cooperation with Lewis Smith of Retail California.
Stumpf & Company
▪ 7,500-square-foot office/warehouse at 202 Van Ness Ave. from D&E Properties Inc. to Fresno Food Commons Trust. Veronica Stumpf was the agent in cooperation with Jared Ennis and Kevin Land of KW Commercial.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,385-square-foot office space at 7055 N. Maple Ave., Suite 105 from A&M Fir LLC to Beltone Central California GP. Phil Souza, Jessica Young and Luke Tessman were the agents in cooperation with Martha Hauch of Lion Real Estate.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 5,000-square-foot office/warehouse facility at 3523 W. Gettysburg Ave. from Ed O’Neill to Jim Brous. Ron Stoltenberg and Ethan Smith were the agents in cooperation with Bill Daly of Fortune Associates.
