Gov. Burgum to ask North Dakota agencies for budget outlines

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is asking agencies for their spending plans for the state's next budget cycle.
The Republican governor is scheduled to address agency directors Wednesday at the state Capitol.
North Dakota departments will use the guidelines in preparing their spending plans for the next two-year budget. Burgum will use the proposals to write his own spending recommendations to the Legislature when lawmakers meet in January.
Burgum and lawmakers last year mostly agreed on a $4.3 billion general fund budget for the current two-year budget cycle. That was $1.7 billion less than the 2015 budget due to slumping energy and agriculture prices.
