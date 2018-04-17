IMF: Outlook is bright for US and global economies this year

FILE- In this April 12, 2018, file photo, a container ship is unloaded at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif. The International Monetary Fund has upgraded its economic outlook for the United States in 2018 and foresees a strong year for the global economy as well. The IMF predicts that the U.S. economy will grow 2.9 percent this year, up from the 2.7 percent it had forecast in January and up from the 2.3 percent growth the economy achieved last year. Ben Margot, File AP Photo