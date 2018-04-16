Defending Trump in Russia probe? It's hardly a dream job

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2015, file photo, Jay Sekulow speaks at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. Lawyers who have been asked to help represent President Donald Trump have spurned the assignment at least partly out of concerns he wouldn’t pay his bills and doesn’t listen to legal advice. That’s according to several people familiar with the conversations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential client matters. The Trump legal team is led by Sekulow, a conservative lawyer and radio talk show host with deep experience in constitutional law and in arguing religious liberty cases before the Supreme Court. He believes that experience is essential and that the case against Trump turns on core constitutional, rather than criminal, questions. Steve Helber, File AP Photo