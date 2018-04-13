The Board Room for April 16

Announcements
▪ The Eta Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has awarded scholarships to two Fresno State education students in the credential program. Recipients are Stephanie Carrillo Higlesia of Fresno and Rebecca Tinseth of Clovis.
▪ After nearly two decades of leadership, Nat DiBuduo will retire as president and CEO of Allied Grape Growers at the end of June. The AGG board has appointed Jeff Bitter, vice-president of operations, as the next president of the 500-member statewide winegrape marketing association.
▪ The North Fresno Rotary Endowment Board donated $2,500 to purchase 40 professional quality music stands for the Fresno Philharmonic Orchestra. The Fresno State Food Cupboard received $1,150 for the March Madness Matchup for the school pantry. The funds were donated by 23 North Fresno Rotary members.
Awards
▪ Visalia Unified School District’s Manuel Hernandez Elementary School has been recognized as a Distinguished School by the California Department of Education. The school is the only one in Tulare County to receive the recognition this year.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced nurses Debbie Becker and Isabel Barcenilla are the most recent winners of the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is part of a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by bedside nurses.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Celia Garcia and Marisol Ramirez are the most recent winners of the Going the Extra Mile award. The award honors colleagues who provide outstanding customer service, deliver exceptional patient care and demonstrate the Saint Agnes mission and core values.
▪ McCaffrey Homes has won a national first place award for having the highest rate of referrals in the U.S. McCaffrey won in the category of Highest Percent of Sales from Referrals in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards, with 53 percent of sales from referrals. This is the highest rate of sales from referrals that Eliant has ever seen for nearly 1,000 builders over the past 34 years.
New Faces
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center has named Kim Meeker, MBA, BSN, RN, chief operating officer and chief nurse executive; Tanya Osborne-McKenzie, DNP, MSN/MBA, RN, NEA-BC, interim vice president of nursing and patient safety officer, and Dawn Kregel, MSN-HCM, RN, CCRN, as interim nursing director.
Submissions
