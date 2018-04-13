Battle to save Africa's elephants is gaining some ground

In this photo taken Wednesday, March 21, 2018, a team of wildlife veterinarians use a 4x4 vehicle and a rope to turn over a tranquilized elephant in order to attach a GPS tracking collar and remove the tranquilizer dart, in Mikumi National Park, Tanzania. The battle to save Africa's elephants appears to be gaining momentum in Mikumi, where killings are declining and some populations are starting to grow again. Ben Curtis AP Photo