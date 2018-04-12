Commercial leases and developments for April 13

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 12,200 square feet at 4055 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 109 from EastGroup Properties to BeavEx. James Griffin was the agent.
▪ 1,170 square feet at 195 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201 in Clovis from West Shaw Ave. LLC to Tidarut Tojan. Chase Lemley, Terri Giovacchini and Tony Cortopassi were the agents.
Colliers International
▪ 700 square feet at 4739 N. Blackstone Ave. from Paul Pensig to Ramzi Hauter and Reza Kianersi. Steve Rontell and Nick Rendino were the agents.
▪ 1,262 square feet at 545 E. Alluvial Ave., Suite 105 from Alluvial Court LLC to American Tax Credits Group. Bobby Fena, Michael Schuh and Zack Kaufman were the agents.
▪ 808 square feet at 7472 N. Fresno St., Suite 210 from Northwood Enterprises to Michelle Jorgensen. Rontell was the agent.
▪ 5,000 square feet at 3504 W. Holland Ave. from Palm Bluff Veterinary Clinic to West Coast Construction Services Inc. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Ethan Smith of Newmark Grubb.
▪ 1,620 square feet at 609 E. Olive Ave., Suite B from Francisco and Emily Cabrita to Moon Child Tattoos and Record Shop. Kaufman was the agent.
▪ 1,820 square feet at 5048 N. Blackstone Ave. from PBC Shaw Blackstone LLC to SuCasa Valley Insurance Services. Rontell was the agent.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 2,552 square feet of office space at 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Suite 101 from Gary and Debbie Shahbazian to the American Heart Association. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 3,800 square feet of industrial/warehouse space at 5628 E. Belmont Ave. from Manzanita Real Estate LLC to Auto-Chlor. Daniel Simon was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 1,050 square feet of retail space at 497 N. Clovis Ave., Suite 204 in Clovis from Blackhorse LLC to Perfect Threading & Henna. John Lee and Nick Frechou were the agents in cooperation with Shane Anderson and Amber Holscher of Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 60,113 square feet of retail land at 160 W. Nees Ave. from JPD Properties LLC to Les Schwab Tire Center. Michael Kennedy and Lee were the agents in cooperation with Commercial Retail Associates.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 5,225 square feet at 1476 W. Herndon Ave. from Stephen Tom to Lent & Ballow Real Estate. Brett Todd and Fena were the agents in cooperation with Guarantee Real Estate.
▪ 2,542 square feet at 4950 E. Yale Ave. from Mercari Inc. to LandDesign Consulting. Fena and Todd were the agents.
▪ 15,300 square feet at 5089 E. McKinley Ave. from Symetra Financial Corporation to Alliant Hospitality Inc. Fena, Mike Ryan and Rontell were the agents.
