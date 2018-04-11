The new Walmart Supercenter in Fresno is happening, plus four stores get remodeled

The new Walmart Supercenter on West Shaw Avenue is scheduled to open later this year, and the company plans to remodel four stores in the central San Joaquin Valley.
It also plans to roll out its Walmart pickup towers to stores in California.
The West Shaw Walmart store has long been slated to move across Brawley Avenue, into the former Dan Gamel’s Camp America. The new store will be more than 190,000 square feet – about 63,000 square feet bigger than its current location.
Construction is underway and Walmart expects the store to open this fall.
Walmart announced the changes Wednesday, saying it plans to spend $145 million over the next year in California on 34 remodels and new stores.
Also, four Valley cities will have their Walmart stores remodeled in 2018: the store at 323 W Shaw Ave. in Clovis and stores in Porterville, Madera and Hanford.
The Madera Walmart is also in the process of getting a Dunkin' Donuts inside the store.
The retail giant also plans to debut pickup towers in more than 500 stores across the country. The towers are a special lane outside the store where customers who ordered online can pick up their purchases in less than a minute. Customers scan a bar code sent to their smartphones without going into the store.
Chino will be the first store to get a tower later this month. It's not clear when Fresno-area stores will add the pickup towers.
Several local Walmart stores already have a grocery pickup service where customers can pick up their purchases without setting foot in the store.
Comments