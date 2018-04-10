Xi vs Trump: Who has the better hand in potential trade war?

In this Nov. 9, 2017, photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The brewing China-U.S. trade conflict features two leaders who’ve expressed friendship but are equally determined to pursue their nation's interests and their own political agendas. But while Trump faces continuing churn in his administration and a tough challenge in midterm congressional elections, Xi leads an outwardly stable authoritarian regime. Xi recently succeeded in pushing through a constitutional reform allowing him to rule for as long as he wishes while facing no serious electoral challenge. Andy Wong AP Photo