California Assembly staffer quit amid harassment probe

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2016 file photo, Rodney Wilson, legislative advocate for the California Credit Union League, talks with a colleague in the hallway of the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. On Friday, April 6, 2018, the California Assembly released documents showing Wilson, a high-level staffer, resigned in 2018 during an investigation that found it likely he sexually harassed female employees. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo