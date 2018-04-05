Records: New Mexico lawmaker didn't disclose state contracts

Documents show a New Mexico GOP state lawmaker and congressional candidate failed to disclose that her real estate company earned nearly $500,000 in state contracts.
An analysis of campaign financial disclosure records by The Associated Press found Rep. Yvette Herrell's company took in $440,000 by renting property to two state agencies since 2013.
However, Herrell did not disclose that income on ethics disclosure statements but listed herself as the company's owner.
Herrell says she's a partner in a company that leases property to the state but has never personally been paid by the state.
Herrell is seeking the Republican nomination for a U.S. Congressional seat in southern New Mexico. The race is one of many expected to draw national attention in the 2018 midterms.
Comments