The Board Room for April 9

Announcements
▪ The East Fresno Rotary Club has provided $3,700 from its Educational Endowment Fund so that 120 students from Scandinavian Middle School can take a field trip to Monterey Bay Aquarium. The students will be selected based on merit by school administrators and will travel on April 9.
▪ Demi Wack has been elected president of Associated Students Inc. for the 2018-19 academic year and was named the recipient of the $2,000 “Bulldog Pride Fund: ASI President’s Award.”
▪ The American Council of Engineering Companies – San Joaquin Valley Chapter announced the recipients of its Fall 2017 scholarship foundation awards. The following are all students at Fresno State: Linda Lim; Tahrima Alam; Mikel Meneses and Samantha Whetten-Moore.
▪ For the ninth consecutive year, all 38 of Kaiser Permanente’s hospitals, including Kaiser Permanente Fresno, have been recognized as a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization.
▪ A record $100,250 in scholarships was donated to 86 students through UnitedAg’s Agribusiness Education Foundation. UnitedAg has raised over $1.4 million for scholarships since AEF was founded in 2000. The scholarship funds are given to students of member-affiliated agricultural families and are for use during the 2018-19 academic year.
▪ Valley Health Team Family Medicine Residency Program welcomes postgraduate year one class of 2018-19 residents. They are Yi Jiang Wang, M.D.; Akosua Opoku-Boateng, M.D.; Victoria Razon, M.D. and Kenny Rivera, M.D.
Awards
▪ Out of 3,000 Ford Motor Company dealers nationwide, local Clovis dealer, Steve Pleau of Future Ford of Clovis, is the sixth inductee into the Ford Dealership Hall of Fame. This honor is awarded exclusively to dealers who are respected by their customers, employees and fellow Ford dealers.
▪ Valley Children’s Healthcare has been named a Workplace of the Year for 2018 by The Advisory Board Company, the second consecutive year the award has been earned by the organization. The annual award is given to 20 organizations nationwide and recognizes hospitals and healthcare networks with outstanding levels of employee engagement.
▪ Cornerstone and its employees won four awards at the Annual ASCE Fresno Branch Awards Banquet. Mark Weaver won the 2018 Excellence in Journalism Award and Nicole Mahoney won the 2018 Outstanding Civil Engineering Student Award. Cornerstone’s Alpine Trail won the 2018 Bikeways and Trails Project of the Year, while the Healdsburg Avenue Bridge over the Russian River won the 2018 Historical Renovation Project of the Year.
▪ Fresno Acura has earned the Acura Environmental Leadership Award Gold Status and has been recognized by Acura as a leader in the company’s effort to reduce the environmental impact of dealerships in communities around the nation. Fresno Acura earned the award for achieving specific environmental targets based on a rigorous points system that includes reducing total energy use at the dealership by at least 10 percent.
New Faces
▪ The Board of Directors of the Downtown Fresno Partnership representing the Property-based Business Improvement District for downtown Fresno announced James Cerracchio has been hired as the new president/CEO.
▪ Precision has expanded its location with a new office located in Merced and has added the following staff to its team: David Yacoby, p.e. and senior project manager; Katelen Weisenberger, director of business development; Jeff Evans, construction manager; Jorge Hernandez, project engineer; Jeffrey Fisher, senior survey supervisor; Lisette Cendejas, project engineer; Damian Lay, CAD specialist; and Kyril Buckalew, project engineer. The company also celebrated 15 years of business and recognizes Nathan Gleaves, who celebrated 15 years as the company’s vice president. Precision was also awarded the Fresno ASCE Land Development Project of the Year for the newly constructed Riverstone Development.
Submissions
Does your company have a new hire, promotion, personnel change or important achievement to announce?
The Bee welcomes submissions to this column. Items and submitted photos are used as space is available.
Email items to boardroom@fresnobee.com. Use fresnobee.eventsabout.com to announce an event.
Comments