Commercial leases and developments for April 6

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 1,228 square feet at Shaw & Brawley Plaza on the southeast corner of Shaw and Brawley avenues from Pete Zamboukos to The Vape House. Chase Lemley, Terri Giovacchini and Harry Gill were the agents.
Colliers International
▪ 3,005 square feet at 10 W. Bullard Ave., Suites 101-103 in Clovis from Crossroads Shopping Center LLC to Energy Concepts Enterprises Inc. Brett Todd and Ted Fellner were the agents.
▪ 1,104 square feet at 90 E. Escalon Ave., Suite 110 from Blackstone Escalon Developers to PMD Express. Mike Ryan and Zack Kaufman were the agents.
▪ 19,400 square feet at 3365 W. Sussex Ave. from Ellis Family Partnership to Bright Minds LLC. Kaufman and Beau Plumlee were the agents.
▪ 3,146 square feet at 1781 E. Fir Ave. from Wilkins Enterprises to the State of California Department of Justice. Plumlee, Bobby Fena and Brian Decker were the agents.
▪ 1,690 square feet at 6740 N. West Ave., Suite 105 from Aluisi Ward Properties to Valley Wide Home Loans. Fena and Plumlee were the agents in cooperation with James Bitter with Fortune Associates.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 5,000 square feet of warehouse/office space at 3860 N. Winery Ave. from Larry Kelley to Hector Sanchez. Ron Stoltenberg and Ethan Smith were the agents.
Retail California
▪ 7,724 square feet of retail space at 7965 N. Blackstone Ave. from Villaggio Shopping Center LLC to Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar. Lewis Smith was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 32,618-square-foot industrial building on 2.14 acres of land located at 2436 Foundry Park Ave. from Patrick and Elizabeth Cody Trust to Debrata LLC. James Griffin was the agent in cooperation with Nick Audino of Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial.
