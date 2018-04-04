Lebanon seeks funds for troubled economy at Paris conference

In this Monday, April 2, 2018 photo, a bank advertisement with Arabic that reads, "Keep your home in Lebanon," is on display, in Hamra Street, in Beirut, Lebanon. Some 50 countries and international organizations are expected at the CEDRE

Cedar) conference that begins Friday, in Paris, where Beirut will request up to $22 billion for an eight to 12 year investment program as it grapples with low growth and soaring debt.