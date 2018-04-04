Durbin touts F/A 18 Super Hornet Navy fighter jet money at Boeing's St. Louis plant

A five-year, $4.1 billion investment in the F/A 18 Super Hornet Navy fighter jet will help keep jobs at Boeing's St. Louis plant. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, spoke after he toured Boeing's St. Louis plant.
Derik Holtmann