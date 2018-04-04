The Latest: Chinese official says Made in China open to all

Chinese Finance Vice Minister Zhu Guangyao speaks during a press conference on Sino-US trade issues at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. China on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, vowed to take measures of the "same strength" in response to a proposed U.S. tariff hike on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a spiraling dispute over technology policy that has fueled fears it might set back a global economic recovery. Andy Wong AP Photo