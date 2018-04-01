The Board Room for April 2

Announcements
▪ The Valley Health Team Family Medicine Residency Program successfully matched Akosua Opoku-Boateng, M.D., of Fresno, to the medical school Universidad Autonama de Guadalajara Facultad de Medicina.
▪ McCaffrey Homes has recognized two longtime employees for their years of service: Shelly Hogan, vice president of sales, has completed 20 years of service for the local homebuilder, and Tina Akin, a sales associate for the firm, has reached her 10-year anniversary.
Awards
▪ William M. White has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America. He is a partner in the firm of WHITE | CANEPA LLP and has been practicing in Fresno for 27 years.
New Faces
▪ RE/MAX Gold announced Realtor Lindsay Woolf had joined the real estate franchise.
▪ Realty Concepts ammounced Hector Ortega, Kylie Sloan, Tracy Norton and Jan Rabe joined its office.
New Locations
▪ Express Food Mart at 1563 N. Palm Ave. is now offering U-Haul products and services, including trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and boxes.
