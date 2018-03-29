Commercial leases and developments for March 30

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 800 square feet of office space at 7257 N. Maple Ave., Suites 0-106 from Cedar Plaza Inc. to Dr. Anwar Ibrahim and Dr. Huma Ibrahim, dba Center of Holistic Healthcare. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 1,000 square feet at 5494 E. Lamona Ave., Suite 114 from Brent Kincaid to Edgar Tenassi. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 1,020 square feet of office space at 1722 W. Walnut Ave. in Visalia from Salierno Investments LP to Pat Maley, Cameron Hubbard, Goldy Sidhu and Baljeet Singh. Mike Porte was the agent.
▪ 1,367 square feet of office space at 3433 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 104 from Craig and Cindy Davis to Briggs Field Services Inc. Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed and Jessica Young were the agents in cooperation with Ramieka Flake of Fortune Associates.
▪ 1,452 square feet of office space at 30 River Park Place East, Suite 140 from NMSBPCSLDHB to Samuel Merritt University. Souza, Reed and Young were the agents in cooperation with Colliers International.
▪ 4,423 square feet of office space at 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 200 from Hospice Charitable Properties Inc. to Family Leadership. Souza, Young and Luke Tessman were the agents.
▪ 4,644 square feet of office space at 6121 N. Thesta St., Suite 220 from Wilkins & Bixby Enterprises/Fresno to John E. Garry, M.D. and William Carveth, M.D. Souza, Reed and Young were the agents in cooperation with Craig Capriotti of Fortune Associates.
▪ 5,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 2917 E. Annadale Ave. from Tricoz LLC to Greg’s Petroleum. Ethan Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents.
▪ 8,000 square feet of warehouse/industrial space at 5626 E. Belmont Ave. from Manzanita Real Estate LLC to Children’s Musical Theatreworks – Fresno. Simon was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 1,380 square feet of retail space at 198 N. Madera Ave. in Kerman from Dan Tran Investments LLC to Sukhinder Singh. Nick Frechou and John Lee were the agents.
▪ 16,837 square feet of land at 989 E. Prosperity Ave. in Tulare from Prosperity Equity Partners LLC to The Habit Burger Grill. Frechou was the agent in cooperation with Shane Anderson of Commercial Retail Associates.
▪ 22,500 square feet of retail space at the southwest corner of 12th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard in Hanford from Eureka Development Company LLC to Aldi Food Market. Frechou and Michael Arfsten were the agents in cooperation with Chris Campbell of CB Commercial.
▪ 2.13 acres of land at the northeast corner of Jaye Street and Highway 190 in Porterville from JLH Properties LLC to Aldi Food Market. Frechou and Arfsten were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 3,600-square-foot duplex apartment building at 4560 and 4564 N. Cedar Ave. from James McKinney to Hien Tran. Dustin Ilic and Mike Harter were the agents.
